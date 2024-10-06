Erik ten Hag needs a season-changing win at Villa Park ( Getty Images )

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows that pressure is mounting on his team after a run of underpar results has left them scrambling in both the Premier League and in European competition.

United have not won a game since their 7-0 hammering over League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham last time out in the top-flight. Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time goal earned them a 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday but the Red Devils had previously squandered a two-goal and looked on the verge of defeat.

In contrast, Aston Villa are flying high. They started the weekend fifth in the domestic table and come into the match on the back of a historic 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Unai Emery’s men have not been beaten since a 2-0 loss to Arsenal back in August and with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran all in form they will be formidable opponents this afternoon.

Follow all the action from Villa Park in our live blog below: