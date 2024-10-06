Aston Villa v Man Utd LIVE: Team news and line-ups as pressure piles on Erik ten Hag
Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag who needs a positive result at Villa Park this afternoon
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows that pressure is mounting on his team after a run of underpar results has left them scrambling in both the Premier League and in European competition.
United have not won a game since their 7-0 hammering over League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham last time out in the top-flight. Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time goal earned them a 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday but the Red Devils had previously squandered a two-goal and looked on the verge of defeat.
In contrast, Aston Villa are flying high. They started the weekend fifth in the domestic table and come into the match on the back of a historic 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Unai Emery’s men have not been beaten since a 2-0 loss to Arsenal back in August and with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran all in form they will be formidable opponents this afternoon.
Follow all the action from Villa Park in our live blog below:
Team news - Aston Villa
A handful of changes to the Aston Villa side that beat Bayern Munich, with Matty Cash, Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey all promoted from the bench.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Philogene, Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Watkins, Rogers.
Everyone piles on – Harry Maguire calls for Man Utd to stick together
Harry Maguire says Manchester United have to stick together as “everyone piles on” under-fire boss Erik ten Hag and his team ahead of Sunday’s crunch trip to Aston Villa.
The misfiring Red Devils are in desperate need of a shot in the arm after last weekend’s 3-0 home humbling at the hands of Tottenham was compounded in Portugal on Thursday.
United blew a two-goal lead away to Porto and were staring down the barrel of defeat in the Europa League until super-sub Maguire’s thumping stoppage-time header snatched a 3-3 draw.
Everyone piles on – Harry Maguire calls for Man Utd to stick together
Defeat to Tottenham was compounded as United blew a two-goal Europa League lead against Porto.
Manchester United are stuck in ‘purgatory’ – and there’s only one way out
When one prominent football figure caught a glimpse of the Manchester United dressing room recently, they immediately recognised a scene they had seen from rival clubs. That was a squad that “doesn’t know what next” and feels like it’s “going nowhere”. It isn’t intentional, of course, but is a feeling that starts to grip a group when there’s no sense of clarity.
“It’s like purgatory,” was the phrase. That description is all the more apt, given how the 3-3 draw at Porto represented another back and forth, amid this widespread wonder over what the club will do with Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United are stuck in ‘purgatory’ – and there’s only one way out
The same cycle is unfolding at Manchester United to leave Ten Hag on the brink ahead of Sunday’s trip to Villa Park
Man Utd are always slow to pull the trigger – can Erik ten Hag dodge the bullet again?
Erik ten Hag may regret his choice of words. In saying on Sunday that he was not worried he would be sacked, the Dutchman stated he was “in the same boat” as Manchester United’s owners. It brought suggestions the vessel in question was the Titanic or some other sinking ship. Any Porto in a storm? It looked that way when United went 2-0 up in Portugal on Thursday, less so when they were 3-2 and a man down. An eventual 3-3 draw nevertheless means Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa assumes colossal proportions. A fourth defeat in six league matches would cast further doubt on Ten Hag’s assertion this week that United would make their season a success.
Man Utd are slow to pull the trigger – can Ten Hag dodge the bullet again?
A familiar set of events is unfolding at Old Trafford, writes Richard Jolly, but can Ten Hag escape before he is sucked down?
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says Manchester United decision on Erik ten Hag ‘not my call’
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said a decision on boss Erik Ten Hag’s position is not down to him.
Ten Hag’s future is the subject of widespread discussion just three months after Ineos committed to the Dutchman, extending his contract following an in-depth post-season review.
But the afterglow of May’s FA Cup win against Manchester City has long since faded, with Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat at Tottenham compounded four days later as United blew a two-goal lead against Porto in the Europa League.
Ratcliffe gives cryptic response when quizzed on Ten Hag sack rumours
Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat at Tottenham was compounded four days later as United blew a two-goal lead against Porto
Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE
Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the Premier League. The visitors arrive in desperate need of a faith-restoring victory as manager Erik ten Hag edges ever closer to the sack, a last-gasp draw in the Europa League doing little to bolster his side’s confidence.
Aston Villa, by contrast, enjoyed their midweek outing, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in a performance that evoked memories of the club’s greatest European night. Kick off is at 2pm BST.
