Liveupdated1682706663

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Poundland Bescot Stadium

Sports Staff
Friday 28 April 2023 18:15
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682706591

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

28 April 2023 19:29
1682706484

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

28 April 2023 19:28
1682706349

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 April 2023 19:25
1682706342

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women).

28 April 2023 19:25
1682706316

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

28 April 2023 19:25
1682706236

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 0. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.

28 April 2023 19:23
1682706200

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Leah Galton.

28 April 2023 19:23
1682706153

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 April 2023 19:22
1682706019

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Danielle Turner tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.

28 April 2023 19:20
1682705949

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 April 2023 19:19

