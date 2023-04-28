Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Poundland Bescot Stadium
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 0. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Leah Galton.
Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Danielle Turner tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box.
