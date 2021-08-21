Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side started their post-Jack Grealish era in disappointing style, suffering defeat against newly promoted Watford in a thrilling 3-2 opener.

Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings both made their Villa debuts, with the latter scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time, while Leon Bailey impressed after coming off the bench.

Newcastle also came out on the wrong side of a rollercoaster fixture, falling to a 4-2 defeat against West Ham last weekend. The Magpies twice took the lead courtesy of Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy, but the Hammers rallied with three second-half goals to leave Steve Bruce’s side wounded.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 3pm on Saturday 21 August at Villa Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast on television in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, you can follow live updates on The Independent’s matchday blog.

What is the team news?

Aston Villa remain without Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet while Bertrand Traore is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury. However, Douglas Luiz should return to the starting line-up after a rest period following his gold medal-winning campaign with Brazil at the Olympics. Leon Baily may make his full debut after a promising cameo off the bench, although Ollie Watkins is more likely to be a substitute as he returns from a knee injury, meaning Danny Ings will start up front.

Newcastle could be without both goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow, with the former injured and the latter recovering from Covid-19. Paul Dummett remains sidelined and Jonjo Shelvey is struggling with a calf issue, but Jamaal Lascelles should return to the starting line-up. Joe Willock should feature after completing his £25m move from Arsenal.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Ings

Newcastle: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

What are the odds?

Aston Villa - 4/5

Draw - 11/4

Newcastle - 10/3

Prediction

Although Villa come into the fixture as clear favourites, Dean Smith’s side are still settling into a new era and victory against Newcastle is unlikely to prove a simple task. Joe Willock will inject a sense of urgency into the Magpies’ midfield and Allan Saint-Maximin provided a great threat against West Ham. Together, they can inspire Newcastle to a point. Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle.