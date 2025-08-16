Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The temptation is to say that Newcastle missed Alexander Isak. But perhaps they missed Hugo Ekitike or Benjamin Sesko or Joao Pedro or Liam Delap, or any of the strikers they had hoped to recruit to replace the one who wants to leave. Or maybe even Yoane Wissa or Nicolas Jackson, the sixth- or seventh-choice options who could end up arriving as Plan F or G or somewhere still further into the alphabet. And who, as the Newcastle fans who used to idolise the Swede launched into a chorus of “one greedy bastard”, they may prefer now.

Life after Isak, or without the on-strike striker, began in predictable fashion for Newcastle, without them scoring in a match that conformed to the orthodox wisdom. It is scarcely breaking news that Isak is an outstanding centre-forward, that Newcastle have not signed a successor or that they are a lesser team while they linger in limbo. A stalemate was defined by who wasn’t there as much as who was. Because, if Aston Villa were actually the more underwhelming side, Newcastle were the team who should have won, only to be undermined by their own toothlessness. “Goals were the only thing missing,” said Eddie Howe.

There is no guarantee they would have won with a specialist striker. “It is easy to say but you have no way of knowing,” said Howe. But there was a probability, especially as Newcastle were up against 10 men for the final quarter, even if that numerical advantage was a consequence of stand-in striker Anthony Gordon’s speed. Even with midfielder Boubacar Kamara ending the match as a makeshift centre-back, Newcastle never looked like finding a winner. A debilitating saga may have already cost them two points.

Was Isak watching? If so, had he changed channel amid an insipid first half? Was he listening? If so, the moment the supporters turned on him may have sounded unpleasant. “If afterwards they want to say something, they are free to,” said Howe. And yet, if Isak was following proceedings from afar, he would have noted Howe offer a route back in. “The door is well and truly open,” he said. “He has to decide what he wants to do. I would like a resolution.” That could come from Liverpool, or Newcastle’s owners. Or simply from Isak. “That is the quickest way but Alex is in control of what he does,” Howe said. “I am not in control of him.”

Isak may not be in control of his destiny, either, but some of the drama at Newcastle now occurs off the pitch. A fixture that ended 5-1 when these clubs met on the opening weekend two seasons ago was rather duller. Some of the excitement came on 66 minutes with a combination of roadrunners in a Newcastle attack consisting of three wingers, Anthony Elanga steering a pass with precision, Anthony Gordon accelerating beyond the Villa defence. Ezri Konsa tugged him back; the resulting red card was a formality.

“Anthony Gordon was very good,” said Howe. “I couldn’t fault his performance. He enjoys the role. It is not something that is completely alien to him.” Yet the man deputising for Isak is neither a false nine nor a genuine one. Gordon is a willing competitor but not a centre-forward by trade or skillset. He headed over when unmarked, had a shot tipped past the post by new Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot. A target man might have taken the first chance; Howe noted that Newcastle have still not replaced Callum Wilson, a specialist striker. But Gordon was serenaded; songs directed in part at Isak. He seems to have lost the Newcastle faithful. There may only be losers in this mess.

Among them was Jacob Murphy, who combined so profitably with Isak in the season of his life but was consigned to the bench until the last 12 minutes. He was displaced by Elanga, whose debut was overshadowed by an absentee. It was a mixed bow for the £52m man. His touch was erratic but his pace makes him look a classic Howe player. He hurried Villa. He could have scored in the third minute, but angled a shot too close to Bizot.

Indeed, a low-profile signing seemed a fine one, the Dutchman appearing an upgrade on the departed Robin Olsen. With Emi Martinez suspended, Villa needed their second-choice goalkeeper to excel.

Newcastle scarcely required their regular to be at his best. Nick Pope saved from Boubacar Kamara, Ollie Watkins and the substitute Donyell Malen but none was demanding enough to assess whether Aaron Ramsdale, the benched new signing, should have started instead of the incumbent goalkeeper.

It told a tale. Newcastle were the better team but without end product. Villa lacked threat. They mourned a charismatic front man, paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Their side had Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford last season and looked lesser without either. “I am not happy with one point at home,” said Unai Emery, who is eyeing reinforcements.

He faces a difficult balancing act. There were subplots that were signs of the times. Newcastle wore Saudi green. Tickets in the Holte End were priced at £77. Villa fans chanted “f*** PSR”. They had Cash on the pitch – Matty, at right-back – but have found their spending capped in the summer. The bigger issue at Newcastle, however, remains the sale that hasn’t happened. “You don’t need any distractions,” said Howe. “We need that clarity.” And he needs a centre-forward; preferably Isak.