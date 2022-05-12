Aston Villa sign Philippe Coutinho on permanent deal from Barcelona
The Brazilian has enjoyed a loan spell with the club under Steven Gerrard and now joins on a four-year contract
Aston Villa have signed Philippe Coutinho on permanent deal from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.
After initially signing on loan in January, the Brazilian has penned a four-year deal to stay at Villa Park under manager Steven Gerrard.
The 29-year-old has scored four goals and made three assists in 16 Premier League appearances since joining Villa.
Gerrard said: “This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa. Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.
“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.
“As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly.”
It brings an end to a disappointing four-year spell for Coutinho since joining the Catalan giants from Liverpool in 2018 for an initial £105m, which could have risen to £142m had bonuses been met.
But Coutinho rarely shone for sustained periods at the Camp Nou and was loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2019.
Despite flashes of his best form, Coutinho mostly played a squad role as the Bavarians picked up a historic treble, starting just 20 times throughout the campaign across the Bundesliga and Champions League.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies