Aston Villa vs Southampton: Premier League team news and line-ups as Coutinho starts

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Sports Staff
Friday 16 September 2022 19:51
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez shook off illness to face Southampton while Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho returned for the injured Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz, who was on the bench.

Joe Aribo dropped to the bench in the only change from Southampton’s 1-0 defeat at Wolves and was replaced by Moussa Djenepo.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Steven Gerrard brings in Coutinho and Young for Luiz and Cash while Ralph Hasenhuttl only makes one change as he starts Djenepo ahead of Aribo.

16 September 2022 19:50
Aston Villa vs Southampton

16 September 2022 19:46
Aston Villa vs Southampton

SUBS: Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Alex McCarthy, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie, Theo Walcott, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Juan Larios.

16 September 2022 19:46
Aston Villa vs Southampton

16 September 2022 19:44
Aston Villa vs Southampton

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Moussa Djenepo, Adam Armstrong; Che Adams.

16 September 2022 19:44
Aston Villa vs Southampton

SUBS: Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson, Emiliano Buendia, Marvelous Nakamba, Leander Dendoncker, Robin Olsen, Danny Ings, Calum Chambers, Ludwig Augustinsson.

16 September 2022 19:41
Aston Villa vs Southampton

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho.

16 September 2022 19:39
Aston Villa vs Southampton

Southampton have had a mixed start to the season, winning seven points in their opening six games. They beat Chelsea 2-1 in an impressive performance at St Mary’s, but they failed to build on the win after losing 1-0 to Wolves in their last game.

16 September 2022 19:36
Aston Villa vs Southampton

Aston Villa are winless in their last four league games and are currently 17th in the league standings. They did however gain a positive point against Manchester City and show they can perform at a high level this season despite only winning one of their opening six games.

16 September 2022 19:33
Aston Villa vs Southampton

16 September 2022 19:32

