Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683997084

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 17:58
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683997062

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

13 May 2023 17:57
1683996262

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

13 May 2023 17:44
1683995435

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

13 May 2023 17:30
1683995111

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

13 May 2023 17:25
1683994588

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

13 May 2023 17:16
1683994108

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

13 May 2023 17:08
1683993477

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Tottenham! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!

13 May 2023 16:57
1683993474

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa travel to play Liverpool next Saturday, while Tottenham return home to host Brentford on the same day.

13 May 2023 16:57
1683993471

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

A goal in either half is enough for Aston Villa to take all three points from their match with Tottenham, after a limp and disjointed performance from the visitors provided little in the way of opposition. It was as perfect a start as Emery could have hoped for, with the hosts taking the lead through Ramsey after just eight minutes. Only the brilliance of Forster and the presence of the woodwork prevented Villa from doubling their lead before the interval, while Mason’s team failed to register a shot of any kind. Performances seemed to improve after the hour-mark with the introductions of Bissouma and Kulusevski, but Spurs found themselves even further behind just a dozen minutes later, thanks to Luiz’s lovely free-kick. A late Kane penalty would halve the deficit and give Tottenham something to chase in the closing stages of the game but it was too little too late, as the visitors fall to their fourth defeat in six games.

13 May 2023 16:57
1683993465

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 2-1 TOTTENHAM.

13 May 2023 16:57

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in