Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Tottenham! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!
Aston Villa travel to play Liverpool next Saturday, while Tottenham return home to host Brentford on the same day.
A goal in either half is enough for Aston Villa to take all three points from their match with Tottenham, after a limp and disjointed performance from the visitors provided little in the way of opposition. It was as perfect a start as Emery could have hoped for, with the hosts taking the lead through Ramsey after just eight minutes. Only the brilliance of Forster and the presence of the woodwork prevented Villa from doubling their lead before the interval, while Mason’s team failed to register a shot of any kind. Performances seemed to improve after the hour-mark with the introductions of Bissouma and Kulusevski, but Spurs found themselves even further behind just a dozen minutes later, thanks to Luiz’s lovely free-kick. A late Kane penalty would halve the deficit and give Tottenham something to chase in the closing stages of the game but it was too little too late, as the visitors fall to their fourth defeat in six games.
FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 2-1 TOTTENHAM.
