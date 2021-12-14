Aston Villa could consider transfer targets’ vaccination status in January, Steven Gerrard reveals
The Premier League reintroduced ‘emergency measures’ on Monday after a record 42 cases among players and staff at clubs over the past week
Steven Gerrard has revealed players' vaccination status could play a role in who Aston Villa identify as transfer targets in January.
The Premier League reintroduced "emergency measures" on Monday after a record 42 cases among players and staff at clubs over the past week, shortly before Manchester United's game against Brentford was called off due to an outbreak at the Old Trafford club.
Gerrard, whose side also have had players and staff test positive this week, revealed their thorough recruitment process meant vaccine status could be considered when they speak to potential recruits.
"We look at everything. So I'm sure it will come up," Gerrard said. "But we'll obviously make decisions as and when we decide a certain person is the one who could come in and make us better.
"But I don't think it's right for me to comment on if I would or wouldn't in that situation. But it would certainly come into conversations in the background."
Villa, who are 13th, expect their match at bottom side Norwich City later on Tuesday to go ahead despite both clubs reporting cases.
