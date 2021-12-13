Premier League reports 42 new Covid cases in past week

Announcement comes on same day Manchester United were forced to partially close their training ground

Tom Kershaw
Monday 13 December 2021 18:37
FILE: Tottenham's PL match at Brighton called off because of Covid outbreak

The Premier League has confirmed that 42 new cases of Covid were detected among players and staff in the past week - the highest tally since it began announcing weekly testing results in May 2020.

The news follows Covid outbreaks at the training grounds of a number of top-flight clubs, with the Premier League now reverting to its “emergency measures” in order to prevent further games from being postponed.

Tottenham were forced to call off fixtures against Rennes and Brighton last week after several players and staff tested positive, while Manchester United were forced to close the first-team section of their training ground on Monday, leaving their match against Brentford tomorrow in doubt.

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases,” a Premier League statement read.

“The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR Covid-19 testing of players and staff.

“The Premier League’s Covid-19 Emergency Measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. These are in addition to the more frequent testing.”

