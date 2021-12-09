Tottenham vs Brighton postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak among Spurs squad and staff
Tottenham’s match at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed by the Premier League after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the north London club.
Thirteen players and staff have recorded positive tests for the coronavirus, which led to Thursday night’s Europa Conference League match with French club Rennes being called off. And the Premier League has now followed suit after Spurs put in a request for Sunday’s game to played at some point later in the season.
A statement from Spurs read: “The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course. The Club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.
“As with our other affected fixture, against Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League, we shall update supporters with more information as soon as it is available. We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.”
More to follow...
