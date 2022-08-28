(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Villa have started the campaign in indifferent form under Steven Gerrard, sandwiching a win over Everton between defeats at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Their search for consistency means home form remains vital and they’ll be looking for the points against a side yet to claim one this year - or even score a goal so far. Tyrone Mings is again a notable omission in the back line, while Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings are both starters.

David Moyes has therefore brought in summer signing Gianluca Scamacca as he hopes to get his Hammers side firing, following three straight defeats to Man City, Forest and Brighton, which leaves West Ham bottom of the early table. Thilo Kehrer is also in the XI after giving away a penalty on his debut.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: