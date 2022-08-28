Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661689332

Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gianluca Scamacca starts

Steven Gerrard and David Moyes go head-to-head in the Premier League with the Hammers yet to claim a point in 22/23

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 August 2022 13:22
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Villa have started the campaign in indifferent form under Steven Gerrard, sandwiching a win over Everton between defeats at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Their search for consistency means home form remains vital and they’ll be looking for the points against a side yet to claim one this year - or even score a goal so far. Tyrone Mings is again a notable omission in the back line, while Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings are both starters.

David Moyes has therefore brought in summer signing Gianluca Scamacca as he hopes to get his Hammers side firing, following three straight defeats to Man City, Forest and Brighton, which leaves West Ham bottom of the early table. Thilo Kehrer is also in the XI after giving away a penalty on his debut.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1661689332

Confirmed lineups - Aston Villa vs West Ham

Looks like Steven Gerrard is back to the diamond midfield, with Coutinho back in as well as Ings in attack. Chambers and Konsa pair up in defence - no Mings.

West Ham hand starts to new recruits Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca as they go in search of a first goal and points of the season.

Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Konsa, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Palmieri, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Scamacca

Karl Matchett28 August 2022 13:22
1661688019

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

28 August 2022 13:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in