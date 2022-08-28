Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gianluca Scamacca starts
Steven Gerrard and David Moyes go head-to-head in the Premier League with the Hammers yet to claim a point in 22/23
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United in the Premier League today.
Villa have started the campaign in indifferent form under Steven Gerrard, sandwiching a win over Everton between defeats at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Their search for consistency means home form remains vital and they’ll be looking for the points against a side yet to claim one this year - or even score a goal so far. Tyrone Mings is again a notable omission in the back line, while Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings are both starters.
David Moyes has therefore brought in summer signing Gianluca Scamacca as he hopes to get his Hammers side firing, following three straight defeats to Man City, Forest and Brighton, which leaves West Ham bottom of the early table. Thilo Kehrer is also in the XI after giving away a penalty on his debut.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Confirmed lineups - Aston Villa vs West Ham
Looks like Steven Gerrard is back to the diamond midfield, with Coutinho back in as well as Ings in attack. Chambers and Konsa pair up in defence - no Mings.
West Ham hand starts to new recruits Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca as they go in search of a first goal and points of the season.
Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Konsa, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Palmieri, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Scamacca
Aston Villa vs West Ham United
