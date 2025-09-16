Is Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League
The Gunners begin their Champions League campaign before hosting Manchester City on Sunday
Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign away at Athletic Bilbao tonight as the Gunners go in search of their first title in the competition after last season’s heartbreak.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost out to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, after a sensational victory over Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.
It meant Arsenal finished the season without silverware after falling short of a title challenge in the Premier League but the Gunners have invested heavily over the summer.
Arteta has looked to build a squad capable of competing across multiple fronts and it will be put to the test at Athletic, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season.
But the hosts will be without star forward - and reported Arsenal target - Nico Williams. Here’s everything you need to know
When is Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal?
The Gunners kick off their Champions League campaign in the early slot on Tuesday, with their match in Bilbao starting at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 16 September.
How can I watch it?
Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.
What is the team news?
William Saliba trained ahead of the trip to Bilbao and could return to the squad, but Bukayo Saka remains out and Martin Odegaard is also set to miss the match after his latest right shoulder injury.
Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze could make their Champions League debuts after impressing in the win over Nottingham Forest. Declan Rice should return and Cristhian Mosquera could keep his place.
Nico Williams is unavailable for Athletic Bilbao due to an abductor injury.
Possible line-ups
Athletic Bilbao XI: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze
