Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign away at Athletic Bilbao tonight as the Gunners go in search of their first title in the competition after last season’s heartbreak.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost out to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, after a sensational victory over Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

It meant Arsenal finished the season without silverware after falling short of a title challenge in the Premier League but the Gunners have invested heavily over the summer.

Arteta has looked to build a squad capable of competing across multiple fronts and it will be put to the test at Athletic, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season.

But the hosts will be without star forward - and reported Arsenal target - Nico Williams. Here’s everything you need to know

When is Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal?

The Gunners kick off their Champions League campaign in the early slot on Tuesday, with their match in Bilbao starting at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 16 September.

How can I watch it?

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.

What is the team news?

William Saliba trained ahead of the trip to Bilbao and could return to the squad, but Bukayo Saka remains out and Martin Odegaard is also set to miss the match after his latest right shoulder injury.

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze could make their Champions League debuts after impressing in the win over Nottingham Forest. Declan Rice should return and Cristhian Mosquera could keep his place.

Nico Williams is unavailable for Athletic Bilbao due to an abductor injury.

Possible line-ups

Athletic Bilbao XI: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze