Liverpool will attempt to take a significant step towards the Champions League knockout stages when they take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a terrific start to the season, with Liverpool top of Group B and unbeaten in the Premier League.

Last time out in Europe, Mohamed Salah led Liverpool’s comprehensive thrashing of Porto and it was the Egyptian who starred once again in a 5-0 victory over Watford at the weekend.

La Liga champions Atletico will provide a far trickier test, though, and sit just two points back in the group after snatching a last-gasp equaliser against AC Milan.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live via BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm BST.

What is the team news?

Stefan Savic is suspended while Matheus Cunha and Jose Gimenez are both set to miss out but, in more positive news for Atletico, Marcos Llorente may be in line to return.

Alisson and Fabinho are set to feature after flying straight to Madrid from Brazil. However, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are both set to miss out, while Harvey Elliott continues his long recovery on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

What are the odds?

Atletico - 11/5

Draw - 23/10

Liverpool - 5/4