Atletico Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the action from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as Manchester City seek to reach Champions League semi-finals
Manchester City travel to Atletico Madrid to take on the La Liga champions in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight. Pep Guardiola’s men lead 1-0 on aggregate after Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned them victory last Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.
De Bruyne scored again on Sunday as City where held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, leaving them top of the table and on course to regain the title they won last season. City are also on track for a treble-winning year as, on top of the Premier League, they face Atletico for a Champions League semi-final spot and play Liverpool again in the FA Cup semis on Saturday.
That isn’t to say Pep Guardiola will be looking too far ahead. Atlético Madrid are a defensively solid team that have home advantage this evening. Diego Simeone’s men didn’t have a shot on target during the first leg but their gameplan was to remain in the tie and take the attack to City at home. The deficit is only one goal and City will have to be close to their best to ensure they reach the next round.
Awaiting the winner of this quarter-final tie are Real Madrid who knocked out Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate after a fantastic match at the Santiago Bernabeu last night.
Follow all the action as Atletico host Man City in the Champions League quarter-finals:
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Little pre-match kick around as the Manchester City players get themselves accustomed to the wonderful Madrid stadium.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Fun fact: Manchester City have a 100 per cent winning record against Atletico Madrid.
Another fun fact: The first time the two sides met was last week.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
It will be a full stadium inside the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid tonight as they look to push their side on towards a semi-final place in the Champions League.
But can they do it?
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Despite many predicting that three English teams would make it through to the semi-finals, there is now a good chance three Spanish sides could make up the last four.
Real Madrid and Villarreal are already there. Atletico Madrid will hope to join them this evening.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Pep Guardiola believes the match this evening will not resemble the sort of game that played out last week in Manchester.
He said: “It will be a different game, not like last week. They (Atletico) at home with their fans behind them.
“From what I remember from knockout games they (Atletico) have - really exciting moments in the (Vicente) Calderon, at the Wanda (Metropolitano) - they create problems, defend and counter.
“They (Atletico) will be more intense in the top half of the field than they were the other night. We adapt and if we’re losing we go with everything to get it back. If we’re on top maybe we sit a bit deeper.
“We have to play our game, what we have done these years. Always need 11 in knockout stages, focus on our game-plan. Win this game, help the other guys.”
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Lemar, Lodi, Griezmann, João Félix.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Manchester City’s last defeat in a two-legged Champions League tie was three years ago when Tottenham beat them on away goals in the quarter-finals.
Since then they have lost to Lyon over one leg and been beaten by Chelsea in the final.
Also, remember they cannot go out on away goals this evening because that rule no longer exists in the Champions League.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
On the two occasions when Atletico Madrid have been trailing by a single goal following the away leg of a Champions League knockout tie, they have gone on to win.
The first of those occasions was in 2015 when they lost the first leg of their last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen 1-0, before winning the second leg 1-0 and getting the victory on penalties.
And then in 2016 they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final before winning the home leg 2-0.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
More from Simeone’s presser as he outlined Manchester City’s style of play and how he plans to combat it.
He said: “We are playing a team that plays excellent football – dynamic, great in possession, fast transitions. They make the most of every little space they find but we have the excitement and eagerness and whatever we can generate.
“Obviously excitement alone will not do, we will need to prove something else on the pitch to make the most of our style, but we will try to play.
“We are not going to go too far from what we normally do. We will go for the perfect timing to try to create what we can do. Anything can happen on the pitch.”
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
In his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s match, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone hit back at critics of his side’s defensive display against Manchester City in the first leg last week.
The Spanish champions failed to record a single shot at the Etihad Stadium, but Simeone was not happy with those who had bad words to say about his style of play.
He said: “I’ve been a coach since 2005-06 and I’ve never talked down to a colleague of mine or talked badly. I always try to get in the other coaches’ shoes and there’s different ways of expressing what you think and what you believe in every game.
“When you don’t show appreciation for a colleague, I don’t really share that, but there are opinions of every journalist, every ex-player and people who haven’t played the game for a while, and they want to say a different thing.
“Like my dad said, ‘The fish dies by the mouth’. It’s a saying. Talk is cheap, talk is free and everybody can talk. We all have our opinions but I don’t talk badly of colleagues. I always respect my fellow coaches.”
