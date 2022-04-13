✕ Close "Sorry?!"... Pep discovers from reporter Fernandinho is leaving

Manchester City travel to Atletico Madrid to take on the La Liga champions in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight. Pep Guardiola’s men lead 1-0 on aggregate after Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned them victory last Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne scored again on Sunday as City where held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, leaving them top of the table and on course to regain the title they won last season. City are also on track for a treble-winning year as, on top of the Premier League, they face Atletico for a Champions League semi-final spot and play Liverpool again in the FA Cup semis on Saturday.

That isn’t to say Pep Guardiola will be looking too far ahead. Atlético Madrid are a defensively solid team that have home advantage this evening. Diego Simeone’s men didn’t have a shot on target during the first leg but their gameplan was to remain in the tie and take the attack to City at home. The deficit is only one goal and City will have to be close to their best to ensure they reach the next round.

Awaiting the winner of this quarter-final tie are Real Madrid who knocked out Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate after a fantastic match at the Santiago Bernabeu last night.

Follow all the action as Atletico host Man City in the Champions League quarter-finals: