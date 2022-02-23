Manchester United will travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League on Wednesday.

Ahead of the clash, Fred has explained how the Premier League club are developing under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He told ESPN Brazil: “We’re evolving, we’re working. Rangnick is a great coach.

“It’s also difficult to change coaches in the middle of the season. But we are fitting in, we are working to understand his work. We’re already much better at this.

“And we’re trying to get the win every game. So this is important to us. Today [Sunday] was a great victory, Wednesday we have a big game [vs Atletico Madrid] and we have to stay focused.”

Will Fred be involved in the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 February at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 2 but subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Atletico have a mixed bag of injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are both suspended, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are injured and there’s doubt over Thomas Lemar as he tested positive for Covid.

In better news for the hosts, Antoinne Griezmann is expected to start from the bench.

For United, Edison Cavani has a groin issue but Eric Bailly could return from his ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Ateltico Madrid - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Manchester United - 2/1

Prediction

United shaky form of late and inconsistency could see the Spanish side capitalise. Both United and Madrid are in the top five of their respective domestic leagues but the hosts should have the edge in this one. Atletico 2-0 United.