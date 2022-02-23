Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire is receiving support from his teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes was accused of making a dig at Maguire after posting a picture with Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly and captioning it ‘feeling very safe between these two’. The forward has now clarified he fully backs Maguire.

“Honestly, I think people question everything at this club,” he told Premier League Productions when asked. “Every week we have a new story about something. I posted a photo on Instagram where I was with Rapha and Eric and I said, ‘I feel very secure in the middle with these two.’

“Meaning, ‘security’ like if [someone] comes they are like my bodyguards. And people were complaining I was throwing something at Maguire. But Maguire was not the only defender who was not in the photo. [Victor] Lindelof was not in the photo, Phil Jones was not in the photo.

“People want to complain and want to make stories around us, but the most important [thing] is that we stick together and do our jobs on the pitch. Obviously, everyone is really happy with H because it’s really tough being in his place in the last period. Honestly, we all have bad games.”

Will both the stars be included in the squad? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 February at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 2 but subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Atletico have a mixed bag of injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are both suspended, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are injured and there’s doubt over Thomas Lemar as he tested positive for Covid.

In better news for the hosts, Antoinne Griezmann is expected to start from the bench.

For United, Edison Cavani has a groin issue but Eric Bailly could return from his ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Ateltico Madrid - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Manchester United - 2/1

Prediction

United shaky form of late and inconsistency could see the Spanish side capitalise. Both United and Madrid are in the top five of their respective domestic leagues but the hosts should have the edge in this one. Atletico 2-0 United.