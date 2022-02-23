Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday and the Spanish side will bid to bring life back into their season.

Atletico are currently fifth in the La Liga and 15 points off table toppers Real Madrid. Another loss came against Lebante and manager Diego Simeone has discussed the team’s attitude.

He said: “We came from a hard blow [against Levante], difficult because we had a few days to prepare for the game against a very tough team.

“Everything influences, every year is not the same. And life is just like football, it puts us to the test with obstacles.

“This year, in football, we are living with this situation and we will see if we are able to finish well.”

But are they likely to beat United? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 February at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 2 but subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Atletico have a mixed bag of injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are both suspended, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are injured and there’s doubt over Thomas Lemar as he tested positive for Covid.

In better news for the hosts, Antoinne Griezmann is expected to start from the bench.

For United, Edison Cavani has a groin issue but Eric Bailly could return from his ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Ateltico Madrid - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Manchester United - 2/1

Prediction

United shaky form of late and inconsistency could see the Spanish side capitalise. Both United and Madrid are in the top five of their respective domestic leagues but the hosts should have the edge in this one. Atletico 2-0 United.