Is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
All you need to know about the fixture
Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are facing off in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
It should be a highly competitive match with both clubs heaped in European football history. The hosts aren’t under-estimating their opponents and Atletico defender Stefan Savic has spoken on the threat United pose.
He told Spanish daily AS: “We are concerned. We know their virtues, they have very fast players on the wing and they have strikers who move well in the penalty box.
“We are aware that they are going to play that way and we are ready.”
But who is more likely to win the clash? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 February at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 2 but subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.
Team news
Atletico have a mixed bag of injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are both suspended, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are injured and there’s doubt over Thomas Lemar as he tested positive for Covid.
In better news for the hosts, Antoinne Griezmann is expected to start from the bench.
For United, Edison Cavani has a groin issue but Eric Bailly could return from his ankle injury.
Predicted line-ups
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Odds
Ateltico Madrid - 29/20
Draw - 2/1
Manchester United - 2/1
Prediction
United shaky form of late and inconsistency could see the Spanish side capitalise. Both United and Madrid are in the top five of their respective domestic leagues but the hosts should have the edge in this one. Atletico 2-0 United.
