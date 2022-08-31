Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang injured while defending family during home invasion

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a jaw injury after robbers broke into his house and threatened his family in Barcelona on Sunday.

The former Arsenal captain, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, said no one else in his family was physically harmed during the attack.

Reports in Spain have said Aubameyang suffered a fractured jaw during the home invasion, which will reportedly put him out for up to three weeks. ESPN reported that the robbers were armed with iron bars and firearms.

Writing on Twitter, the striker said: “On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff.

“They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed. The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever.”

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona in January after he was dropped by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, but he has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea in recent weeks following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Talks between Barcelona and Chelsea are continuing ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but reports suggest a deal could be complicated if Aubameyang faces a spell on the side-lines.