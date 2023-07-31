Australia thrash Canada to save Women’s World Cup dream from the jaws of a nightmare

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sam Kerr remained on the bench but thankfully for Australia, they did not need her. In a must-win match, the co-hosts did much more to keep their World Cup alive: thrashing the Olympic champions Canada to reach the knockout stages and restoring belief that looked to have been lost in the shock defeat to Nigeria. With it, Group B was flipped on its head: Ireland’s draw with Nigeria means Australia advance as group winners, avoiding a potential clash with England in the last-16.

Kerr could yet return for that, but Australia finally found a way to play without their star striker and captain. It came at the perfect time with the Matildas facing elimination and a World Cup dream that was instead turning into a nightmare. Kerr was back on the bench after missing Australia’s opening two games with a calf injury, but against Canada they were instead lifted by another returning star in Mary Fowler.

Ruled out of the defeat to Nigeria, a result that left Australia on the brink, Fowler returned to spark Australia’s attack into life, saving a World Cup that threatened to be over long before it was meant to. The Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson changed his shape and landed on a 4-4-2 that devastated Canada on the counter-attack, with Hayley Raso scoring a decisive brace from the right and Caitlin Foord enjoying her best performance of the tournament on the left. By the end, Australia’s position was so secure that there was no need to rush Kerr back.

In her absence, Fowler has emerged as Australia’s next great hope. Badly missed against Nigeria after she was ruled out with concussion, Fowler gave Australia ideas and another option, a willing runner and clever dribbler to pull Canada out of their defensive shape. With Fowler setting Australia’s press alongside Emily van Egmond, her return meant Foord could return to the left wing, creating space for Steph Catley and restoring their key combination.

Mary Fowler’s return was a boost for Australia (Getty Images)

It gave Australia familiarity and, even without Kerr, they had the attacking options to overwhelm Canada down the channels. Catley’s cross set up Raso’s opener inside 10 minutes, with the forward taking a touch before firing a low shot through the legs of Canada defender Ashely Lawrence. Australia were denied a second after a farcical offside, but Canada failed to take the warning with Raso scrambling in her second from a corner. Fowler’s tap-in, finished after Foord was released down the left in the second half, was then added to by Steph Catley’s late penalty.

Relief had long since turned into joy, with Australia celebrating their biggest ever World Cup win, but this was meant to be nervy and a potentially disastrous night. Canada represented the worst possible opponents for a must-win decider, a side built for knockout football. In winning the Olympic gold medal, they were the team who simply refused to lose, absorbing pressure in their low-block and edging victories in games where they were second-best in possession and chances. They had cracked the code, always managing to find the breakthrough goal they needed to win close games.

But at the World Cup that side did not turn up, and they became the first Olympic champions to exit at the group stage. Perhaps Chrstine Sinclair’s penalty miss in the opening stalemate with Nigeria was the moment that foreshadowed a doomed campaign - what would have been a historic goal for Sinclair, and a record sixth World Cup in which she had scored, turned into a missed opportunity. Throughout their three games, Canada only showed up in the second half against Ireland, where for 45 minutes they were able to solve some of their problems.

Sam Kerr could now play a part in the last-16 (Getty Images)

Defensively, Canada never found a shape or structure that suited them. Kadeisha Buchanan, hooked at half time against Ireland, was overwhelmed again, struggling alongside Vanessa Gilles. Lawrence, another experienced member of their side, was often found out of position, never settling left or right. Behind them, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was far from the reassuring presence in goal that Canada desperately required. Bev Priestman’s four changes at half time was an alarming indication of how far Canada’s levels had fallen.

It did not rescue them. Instead, Canada fell to their heaviest defeat under Priestman, a team in disarray. Australia now look the opposite: they are likely to face either Denmark or China in the last-16 and even without Kerr, this is a side who will be confident of progressing. Kerr could yet return and her World Cup is not yet over - more importantly, neither is Australia’s.