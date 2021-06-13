North Macedonia will be raring to go in their Euro opener against Austria this Sunday as they are embarking on their first major tournament.

Igor Angelovski’s team qualified through UEFA’s National League play-offs and they will be keen to prove what they are made of in their group C clash against Austria.

In the warm-up matches they have shown promise with a 1-1 draw against Slovenia and a 4-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

While Austria have seen less impressive results with a 1-0 defeat to England and a 0-0 draw with Slovakia.

Here’s all you need to know about the fixture.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 5pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

Team news

For Austria, their captain Julian Baumgartlinger is doing all he can to be fit for the fixture due to a knee injury. While nothing has been confirmed, it is expected he will star in the match.

While North Macedonia have the pick of the bunch as the team have avoided injury in the build-up to the tournament.

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Schlager; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Laimer, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Alaba; Arnautović

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Nikolov, Spirovski, D. Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Bardi, Ademi, ﻿Elmas; Trajkovski, Pandev﻿

Odds

Austria - 6/10

Draw - 5/2

North Macedonia - 11/2

Prediction

While North Macedonia will put up a good fight, given Austria’s experience of a big occasion like the Euros it is likely they will win. The match won’t be high scoring and could be decided in the dying moments. Austria 1-0 North Macedonia.