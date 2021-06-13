Austria vs North Macedonia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania as Group C begins in Euro 2020
Austria take on North Macedonia as Group C begins at Euro 2020 in Bucharest, Romania.
Franco Foda is looking to guide his side to their first ever win at the competition and their first game at the tournament against the small Balkan nation presents a glorious opportunity.
“We have a very good atmosphere and we have waited for a year for this,” Foda said. “We want to win it at all cost, start the tournament on a positive foot. I feel no pressure and it told the team and the players that we can make history tomorrow and that is our aim.”
North Macedonia enter the game with two losses to the Austrians in qualification, winning 4-1 and 2-1.
David Alaba is one to watch closely, having switched from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid this summer, with the 28-year-old taking the positives from a 1-0 friendly defeat to England last time out.
“All in all, it was OK,” Alaba said. “We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately we didn’t convert them.”
Follow live updates from Austria vs North Macedonia at the conclusion of England vs Croatia.
KALVIN PHILLIPS COMMENTS
Kalvin Phillips, talking to BBC Sport:
“It was very enjoyable [the game], it was very warm, for a start. It took a toll on us towards the end of the game, and yeah it was a great result, and I was happy with my performance. I know that we have two group stage games left, and we need performances just as good as that, if not better.”
“It’s obviously a nice feeling [to be involved in the goal], as soon as we finished celebrating, I said to him that it was the first time that I’d found him with a pass since I’ve been coming to England. It’s a great feeling to get an assist, and great feeling to get the three points. “
Five things we learned from England vs Croatia
England’s Euro 2020 campaign is up and running and the Three Lions have three points on the board after a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.
England made a fine start to proceedings and created a host of good openings, the best of which saw Phil Foden strike the base of the post after checking back onto his left foot. Raheem Sterling saw an effort blocked and a low Kalvin Phillips drive was saved too, but Gareth Southgate’s side lost momentum after that 20-minute burst.
Croatia did then enjoy a more sustained run of possession, but created very little until a mis-hit effort from Ivan Perisic right before the break.
After half-time England started to push on once more and finally found the breakthrough when Phillips freed Sterling, who buried his strike for a first-ever goal at a major international tournament and the only goal of the game.
Here are five things we learned from the Group D opener.
Five things we learned as Raheem Sterling strike sees England beat Croatia
England 1-0 Croatia: Sterling nets for Three Lions as they start their Group D adventure with three points
STERLING COMMENTS
Raheem Sterling talks to BBC Sport:
“Feels good [to score at Wembley]. I’ve always said that if I played at Wembley, at a major tournament, I’m scoring...I have to score...and I’m glad to be finally able to do that.”
On the goal:
“Yeah he [Kalvin Phillips] kept driving with the ball...and a lovely bit of skill to come inside, and a lovely weighted pass.”
On the game against Scotland:
“Yeah getting the win is the most important thing, now we’ve got the game [against Scotland] to look forward to and hopefully we can win again.”
Euro 2020: England 1-0 Croatia (full time)
Full time at Wembley.
England victorious in their opening game of a European Championships for the first time in their history.
England started incredibly well, and could’ve scored several early on, especially when Foden hit the post. Croatia slowly came back into the game, passed the ball around rather well, but they lacked a potent threat up front. Jordan Pickford really didn’t have a lot to do in the England goal.
Sterling’s goal was well deserved, as he was one of the brightest players for England on the day. England, naturally, couldn’t keep up their early tempo, and in the second half they sat back and allowed Croatia at have the ball, but they kept Modric, Brozovic and co. at arms length.
There will be bigger tests for England, but off to a good start.
Euro 2020: England 1-0 Croatia
93’: Croatia trying to salvage something from the game, but they’ve lacked real firepower up front, missing someone in the Mario Mandzukic mould.
England have done just about enough to warrant the victory. But, on a side note, it is lovely to see fans back inside football stadiums again.
Euro 2020: England 1-0 Croatia
85’: Croatia bring on attacking midfielder Mario Pasalic as they are now going all out in an attempt to gain something from the game.
Croatia definitely seeing more of the ball in the last 10 minutes, but England can hit on the counter through Rashford and Bellingham.
Euro 2020: England 1-0 Croatia
81’: Gareth Southgate ready to bring on Jude Bellingham with 10 minutes remaining. The 17-year-old replaces Harry Kane.
What a rise Bellingham has had over the last 12 months, from Birmingham City to the Euros, via a big money move to Borussia Dortmund.
Can England get a second to settle the match? Or will Croatia get a late equaliser?
Euro 2020: England 1-0 Croatia
78’: Croatia now ringing the changes in an attempt to snatch something from this game. Rebic has gone off for Bruno Petkovic. Petkovic is a very physical striker, so you’d imagine the game plan is to send a flurry of crosses into the box.
Euro 2020: England 1-0 Croatia
73’: Another chance for England, but Sterling lashes at the knocked down ball just inside the Croatia penalty area. Sterling was unmarked, and had time to compose himself, but instantly sliced across it, sending the ball up and over the goal.
John Stones has gone down with a problem.
