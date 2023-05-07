Jump to content

Liveupdated1683471184

Auxerre vs Clermont LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Clermont in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683471142

Auxerre vs Clermont

Match ends, Auxerre 1, Clermont 1.

7 May 2023 15:52
1683470954

Auxerre vs Clermont

Second Half ends, Auxerre 1, Clermont 1.

7 May 2023 15:49
1683470903

Auxerre vs Clermont

Muhammed Cham (Clermont) wins a free kick on the left wing.

7 May 2023 15:48
1683470878

Auxerre vs Clermont

Hand ball by Jubal (Auxerre).

7 May 2023 15:47
1683470844

Auxerre vs Clermont

Foul by Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre).

7 May 2023 15:47
1683470838

Auxerre vs Clermont

Johan Gastien (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 15:47
1683470781

Auxerre vs Clermont

Foul by Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre).

7 May 2023 15:46
1683470772

Auxerre vs Clermont

Offside, Auxerre. Birama Touré tries a through ball, but Jubal is caught offside.

7 May 2023 15:46
1683470742

Auxerre vs Clermont

Foul by Alidu Seidu (Clermont).

7 May 2023 15:45
1683470669

Auxerre vs Clermont

Offside, Auxerre. M'Baye Niang tries a through ball, but Jubal is caught offside.

7 May 2023 15:44

