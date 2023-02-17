Jump to content

Liveupdated1676665804

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps

Sports Staff
Friday 17 February 2023 19:00
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676665751

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Castello Lukeba (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 February 2023 20:29
1676665629

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Foul by Maxence Caqueret (Lyon).

17 February 2023 20:27
1676665571

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Offside, Auxerre. Han-Noah Massengo tries a through ball, but Gaetan Perrin is caught offside.

17 February 2023 20:26
1676665536

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Corentin Tolisso.

17 February 2023 20:25
1676665475

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt saved. Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.

17 February 2023 20:24
1676665398

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Offside, Auxerre. Han-Noah Massengo tries a through ball, but Matthis Abline is caught offside.

17 February 2023 20:23
1676665295

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt blocked. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.

17 February 2023 20:21
1676665272

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 February 2023 20:21
1676665084

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 February 2023 20:18
1676665043

Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Rayan Raveloson.

17 February 2023 20:17

