Auxerre vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Castello Lukeba (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxence Caqueret (Lyon).
Offside, Auxerre. Han-Noah Massengo tries a through ball, but Gaetan Perrin is caught offside.
Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Corentin Tolisso.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.
Offside, Auxerre. Han-Noah Massengo tries a through ball, but Matthis Abline is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Rayan Raveloson.
