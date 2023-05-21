Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1684694943

Auxerre vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps

Sports Staff
Sunday 21 May 2023 18:45
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on PSG in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684694828

Auxerre vs PSG

Delay in match because of an injury Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

21 May 2023 19:47
1684694809

Auxerre vs PSG

21 May 2023 19:46
1684694804

Auxerre vs PSG

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

21 May 2023 19:46
1684694803

Auxerre vs PSG

Attempt blocked. Birama Touré (Auxerre) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gideon Mensah with a cross.

21 May 2023 19:46
1684694700

Auxerre vs PSG

First Half begins.

21 May 2023 19:45
1684694554

Auxerre vs PSG

21 May 2023 19:42
1684693280

Auxerre vs PSG

21 May 2023 19:21
1684691723

Auxerre vs PSG

21 May 2023 18:55
1684691672

Auxerre vs PSG

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

21 May 2023 18:54
1684691550

Auxerre vs PSG

21 May 2023 18:52

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in