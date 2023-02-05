Jump to content

Liveupdated1675606805

Auxerre vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Reims in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675606780

Auxerre vs Reims

Foul by Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims).

5 February 2023 14:19
1675606767

Auxerre vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Thomas Foket (Reims) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamory Doumbia.

5 February 2023 14:19
1675606641

Auxerre vs Reims

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

5 February 2023 14:17
1675606637

Auxerre vs Reims

Attempt saved. Alexis Flips (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.

5 February 2023 14:17
1675606593

Auxerre vs Reims

Alexis Flips (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5 February 2023 14:16
1675606506

Auxerre vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Marshall Munetsi (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Agbadou.

5 February 2023 14:15
1675606469

Auxerre vs Reims

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

5 February 2023 14:14
1675606465

Auxerre vs Reims

Attempt saved. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jens Cajuste.

5 February 2023 14:14
1675606387

Auxerre vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Matthis Abline (Auxerre) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

5 February 2023 14:13
1675606313

Auxerre vs Reims

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Yehvann Diouf.

5 February 2023 14:11

