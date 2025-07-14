Axel Tuanzebe sues Man United for alleged medical negligence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Axel Tuanzebe is suing Manchester United in a lawsuit as he claims his former club were guilty of clinical negligence.

Defender Tuanzebe, who left United in the summer of 2023, filed a legal claim with the High Court last week in relation to a period from July 2022 involving an injury he had at the time. It is considered a high-value claim, which is understood to be more than £1m.

He suffered hip, ankle and hamstring injuries during his spell at Old Trafford and the now-27-year-old was sidelined through injury for 195 days in his final season there before being loaned to Stoke in January 2023 and then joining Ipswich as a free agent in September 2023.

At the time, a statement on United’s official website about his exit read: “His departure is an emotional one for the player and many at the club who have known and helped nurture him over the years. A fine character, he leaves United universally respected as a credit to himself and his family.

“Everyone at the club would like to extend our best wishes to Axel as he embarks upon the next chapter of his career. We would also like to thank him for always representing Manchester United with class and dignity.”

After two years with the Tractor Boys, where he battled more injuries but made more than 40 appearances as first-choice right-back, he joined Burnley earlier this month after their recent promotion from the Championship.

open image in gallery Axel Tuanzebe made just 37 first-team appearances for Man United ( Getty Images )

Tuanzebe joined United’s academy at the age of eight and captained them at every level before making his senior debut in January 2017. However, he made just 37 appearances for the first team in the following six years.

He had multiple spells on loan with Aston Villa and Napoli, while his final appearance for the Red Devils came in the 2021 Europa League final loss to Villarreal, where he scored in the shootout during an 11-10 defeat on penalties.

Having represented England Under-21s, he now plays for DR Congo at senior international level – winning three caps since his 2024 debut.

Tuanzebe's lawyers and Manchester United have both declined to comment on the case so far.