Aymeric Laporte completes move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabia Pro-League

Aymeric Laporte has completed his £23.5m move from Manchester City to Al-Nassr.

The centre-back has left the Etihad Stadium after five-and-a-half seasons to join the Saudi Pro-League side in a move that means City have made more than £100 million in the transfer market this summer.

They have also sold Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, as well as youngsters James Trafford (to Burnley), Carlos Borges (to Ajax) and Shea Charles (to Southampton) while pocketing funds from sell-on clauses when Romeo Lavia moved to Chelsea and Pedro Porro to Tottenham.

Laporte lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s team last season, making only 12 Premier League appearances, and said after the FA Cup final that he wanted more first-team football. The summer signing of Josko Gvardiol for £77m meant he was only sixth-choice centre-back.

The 29-year-old, who was voted a member of the PFA Team of the Year in 2018-19, scored 12 goals in 180 games for City, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League after his £57m move from Athletic Bilbao.

Laporte will become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic for Al-Nassr.