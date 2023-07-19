Man City accept Riyad Mahrez bid from Saudi club Al Ahli

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City have accepted a bid worth up to £30million for Riyad Mahrez, with the winger set to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

Mahrez has been omitted from City’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia as he could tie up a move to join Roberto Firmino at Al Ahli, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 78 goals in 236 games during five years at the Etihad Stadium, has a contract that expires in 2024 but lost his place to Bernardo Silva and was a substitute for the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Mahrez has won five Premier League titles – the first in Leicester’s surprise success in 2016 – and cost City £60m in 2017. He was their 24-goal top scorer in 2021/22, and City are likely to look for a winger in the transfer market to replace him.

Bernardo Silva, who has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, is in City’s travelling squad as they try to keep the Portugal international.

Kyle Walker, a Bayern Munich target, and Joao Cancelo, who is surplus to requirements after spending the second half of last season on loan with Bayern, are also set to feature in pre-season for City, along with Aymeric Laporte, who could leave after losing his place last season.

City have already lost their Treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona, while Mateo Kovacic is their only signing so far.