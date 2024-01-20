Aymeric Laporte believes many footballers are unhappy in Saudi Arabia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed dissatisfaction with aspects of life in Saudi Arabia and claimed a number of players are unhappy.

Laporte became one of the Saudi Pro League’s numerous statement signings last summer when he left the Champions League winners to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in a lucrative deal.

This week, however, England midfielder Jordan Henderson quit Al-Ettifaq after less than six months to return to Europe with Ajax while Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are reportedly also seeking exits.

Laporte, 29, says he is not at that stage yet but has had difficulties adjusting to his new surroundings.

The Spain international told AS: “It is a big change compared to Europe, but in the end it is all about adaptation.

“They have not made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players that are discontented.

“But we are working on it every day, to see if it can improve a little. This is something new for them also, to have European players that have had long careers.

“Maybe they are not used to this and have to adapt a little more in terms of seriousness.”

Despite the huge wages being paid to players, Laporte feels they are not being treated as well as they are used to at big European clubs.

He said: “Yes they look after us, but not enough for my liking. In Europe they pay you a good salary but they look after you more.

“I am not looking (to leave). I have not thought about it but if I am upset in the near future, you have to ask yourself questions. I have not arrived at that moment but I could face it in future if that dynamic continues.”

Laporte added that it is not only the professional life he has found difficult but also general day-to-day living.

He said: “Being honest, many of us have not only come here for the football.

“Many of us are happy with that but I am looking for something beyond the economic side. In terms of quality of life, I hoped for something different.”