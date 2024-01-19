Jordan Henderson apologises for letting LGBTQ+ community down after Saudi exit

Jordan Henderson issued an apology for his heavily-criticised move to Saudi Arabia, but insisted that his “beliefs have never changed.”

The former Liverpool midfielder spoke in Amsterdam on Friday 19 January following his transfer to Ajax, after spending six months at Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq.

During the press conference, Henderson was asked if he felt he had “bridge-building” to do with the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Henderson was a vocal ally during his time in the Premier League.

“If i offended anybody or if people felt as though I let them down then I apologise for that, and I’ll apologise again. But as I said before, my beliefs have not changed, never will,” the player responded.

“I can only apologise if people do feel let down, but I haven’t changed as a person - never have.”