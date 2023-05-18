Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham know an away draw will be enough for them to progress to the Europa Conference League final as they visit AZ Alkmaar.

The London club take a 2-1 advantage through to the second half of the tie, fighting back from behind to emerge on top in a relatively even first leg.

With Premier League safety almost certain, David Moyes elected to rest some of his first-choice side in the weekend defeat to Brentford to afford them fuller focus on this encounter.

But the veteran Scottish manager will be wary of a good AZ team who showed their scoring prowess with a 5-1 victory in the Eredivise between the two legs.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham?

The second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 May at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Pascal Jansen has Jesper Karlsson and Dani de Wit back at his disposal, boosting his forward options as the AZ manager tries to engineer a second leg turnaround. Defender Bruno Martins Indi remains out.

West Ham manager David Moyes was concerned about the fitness of Michail Antonio at the weekend after the striker missed the defeat to Brentford with a calf issue. If Antonio is unable to feature from the start, Danny Ings would lead the line with Gianluca Scamacca still sidelined. This game may come too soon for right back Vladimir Coufal, who is nearing a return from a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

AZ XI: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Reijnders, Mijnans, Clasie; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Van Brederode.

West Ham XI: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings.

Odds

AZ win 32/19

Draw 28/11

West Ham win 17/10

Prediction

This one could go all the way to penalties - and end in another European semi-final exit for West Ham. AZ 2-1 West Ham (3-3 agg. - AZ advance on penalties)