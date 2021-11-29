Chelsea win Club of the Year Trophy at Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony
The Blues were handed the award after the achievements of both men’s and women’s teams
Karl Matchett
Monday 29 November 2021 20:58 comments
Chelsea have been named as the first winners of the new Club of the Year award at the Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony.
That follows the men winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel, while the women’s side were WSL champions under Emma Hayes.
