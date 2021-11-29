Chelsea win Club of the Year Trophy at Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony

The Blues were handed the award after the achievements of both men’s and women’s teams

Karl Matchett
Monday 29 November 2021 20:58
comments
(Getty Images)

Chelsea have been named as the first winners of the new Club of the Year award at the Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony.

That follows the men winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel, while the women’s side were WSL champions under Emma Hayes.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony

More to follow...

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments