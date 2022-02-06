Atletico Madrid head to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona on Sunday, with a Champions League spot very much at stake in LaLiga.

Diego Simeone’s side are just one point and one place above Barca in the table - fourth and fifth repsectively - ahead of the crucial clash.

Barca’s gradual improvement under Xavi Hernandez has been given a boost with three attacking signings in January from the Premier League - Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Atleti, meanwhile, signed Daniel Wass to replace Kieran Trippier and also added left-back Reinildo Mandava to their squad.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3:15pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on LaLiga TV. It will also be streamed for subscribers across the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona still have a host of defenders out including Alex Balde, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto. In attack, Ansu Fati is also out and Memphis Depay is a doubt so Adama Traore could come straight in for his debut. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unlikely to feature as he hasn’t played since early December.

Atletico are likely to be without Marcos Llorente, but Antoine Griezmann is hoping to return. Geoffrey Kondogbia is back from suspension and new signing Daniel Wass could make his debut.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba, F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Adama, Ferran Torres, Gavi

ATM - Oblak, Wass, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso, Carrasco, de Paul, Koke, Lemar, Correa, Suarez

Odds

Barcelona 15/11

Draw 12/5

Atletico 23/10

Prediction

Barcelona are in the ascendancy right now and Xavi must make sure that increase in optimism continues - a win here is the perfect way to do so. Barcelona 2-1 Atletico.