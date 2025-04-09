Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona are one of the favourites to go all the way in Europe this season are unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions, winning 18.

Although they were held by Real Betis at the weekend, Hansi Flick’s side have a four-point lead in LaLiga thanks to their exciting style of play.

Dortmund’s form has improved since Niko Kovac replaced Nuri Sahin but last year’s finalists have struggled domestically this season.

Despite back-to-back Bundesliga wins, Dortmund are only eighth in their league and will be big underdogs in this quarter-final tie.

When is Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Champions League quarter-final will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 9 April in Barcelona.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, with coverage from 7.30pm BST. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Barcelona remain without Marc Andre ter Stegen so Wojciech Szczesny continues in goal. Dani Olmo is set to miss out with a muscle injury. Inigo Martinez is expected to return in defence.

Raphinha is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League with 11 goals while Robert Lewandowski will lead the line against his former team with Lamine Yamal completing the attack.

Borussia Dortmund were dealt a blow this week as Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Pascal Gross is suspended, Marcel Sabitzer has a knee injury and Niklas Sule is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Szczęsny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Ozcan; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy