Chelsea head to Barcelona and the Nou Camp knowing that only victory will do if they are to reach the final of the Women’s Champions League.

The Blues are aiming to become the first English team to win the competition since 2007 but must overturn Barcelona’s one-goal advantage, given to them by Caroline Graham Hansen’s stunning winner at Stamford Bridge. The odds are stacked against Chelsea, with Barcelona winning each of their last 18 home games in the Champions League, as well as all five at the Nou Camp.

But Chelsea will take confidence from restricting Barcelona in spells and doing enough to remain in the tie. Emma Hayes will look to take a bolder approach as the English champions attempt to gain revenge for their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the 2021 Women’s Champions League final, with another bumper crowd expected at the Nou Camp.

Follow live updates from Barcelona vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League, below.