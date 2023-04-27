Barcelona vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League confirmed line-ups and latest updates
Chelsea must end Barcelona’s home winning run if they are to advance to the Women’s Champions League final
Chelsea head to Barcelona and the Nou Camp knowing that only victory will do if they are to reach the final of the Women’s Champions League.
The Blues are aiming to become the first English team to win the competition since 2007 but must overturn Barcelona’s one-goal advantage, given to them by Caroline Graham Hansen’s stunning winner at Stamford Bridge. The odds are stacked against Chelsea, with Barcelona winning each of their last 18 home games in the Champions League, as well as all five at the Nou Camp.
But Chelsea will take confidence from restricting Barcelona in spells and doing enough to remain in the tie. Emma Hayes will look to take a bolder approach as the English champions attempt to gain revenge for their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the 2021 Women’s Champions League final, with another bumper crowd expected at the Nou Camp.
Follow live updates from Barcelona vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League, below.
Barcelona vs Chelsea
There are around 70,000 fans flooding into the Nou Camp ahead of kick off in just over five minutes time. This should be a cracking match but Chelsea come into it as huge underdogs.
Can they pull off a surprise victory?
Barcelona vs Chelsea
Another huge crowd is expected tonight as Barcelona return to the Nou Camp, with ticket sales boosted by the possible return of Alexia Putellas.
A world record crowd of 91,648 was in attendence as Barcelona defeated Wolfsburg in last season’s semi-finals.
Barcelona have won their last five games played at the Nou Camp in the Champions League, scoring 24 goals over the past two seasons.
“I went to Camp Nou when I was 13, in fact I saw Barcelona against Chelsea,” revealed the Blues defender Magdalena Eriksson.
“It will be nice, but in terms of the game I have to treat it as any other match.
Barcelona vs Chelsea
You have to go back as far as February 2019 to reach the last time Barcelona failed to win a home match in the women’s game. That was a surprise 3-2 defeat by Sporting de Huelva.
Since then Barca have racked up 60 straight wins at home in the league and in the Champions League their run of home wins is a 18 dating back to March 2018 and a 1-0 loss to Lyon.
Barcelona vs Chelsea
Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati on facing Chelsea at the Nou Camp: “It would be great to reach our fourth Champions League final in front of our own fans at Camp Nou. But we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have a small advantage, but we are going out to win, regardless.
“We are waiting impatiently for Alexia’s return, but everyone knows how important the game is to be able to reach our fourth final.”
Barcelona vs Chelsea
Emma Hayes on the fitness of Fran Kirby, who has travelled with the squad despite being out with a knee injury that could yet see her miss the World Cup.
“Fran wanted to come with the team,” Hayes said. “She’s part of the team. (It is) great to have her with us. At this moment in time I don’t have any more updates.
“She has been on the grass a little bit but we are having to manage day by day what that looks like and I don’t have a timeline for her return.”
Pre-match thoughts of Jonatan Giráldez
“If people think that we’ve already qualified, it’s understandable, but as a coach I’ve made no mention of Sunday [the chance to clinch the Spanish title against Sporting de Huelva] or the [Women’s Champions League] final.” said the Barcelona head coach
“I show the players what to improve. We must forget the first leg and go out to win.
“[Bronze] has a strain, an ailment. It’s a tiny intervention, just a couple of weeks ... Alexia Putellas has a chance to make the squad, but there is still [Wednesday] training and we have to assess very carefully what to do so that when she returns, she returns well. We will not take any risk with Alexia.
“The priority is to qualify for the final. As a coach I will not take any risk if she is not 100%.”
Barcelona vs Chelsea
In other news, this summer’s Women’s World Cup has been embroiled in a major club vs country row after the European Club Association released a statement insisting players will be unable to join up with their national teams until just 10 days before the start of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
The European Club Association (ECA), whose members include clubs in England’s Women’s Super League, says it has “serious concerns” that players are not being given enough time to rest after the domestic season and will seek to “strictly adhere” to Fifa’s mandatory release period of July 10.
The news could come as a significant blow to England’s preparations, with the Lionesses having planned to meet up for their World Cup camp at St George’s Park several weeks before then in June. Sarina Wiegman had hoped for the Lionesses to have a send-off match in England in early July before arriving in Australia on July 7.
Women’s World Cup hit by major club vs country row
The European Club Association insists players will be unable to be called up before Fifa’s release period due to concerns over player welfare
Lucy Bronze fine after limping off during Barcelona’s win at Chelsea
Jonatan Giraldez provided a positive update on Lucy Bronze after the England defender was forced off with a knee injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.
The Barca right-back winced as she limped off in the second half after she went down with an issue to her right knee.
Bronze’s injury was a fresh scare for England manager Sarina Wiegman with both Beth Mead and Leah Williamson set to miss the World Cup with ACL tears.
“She felt something in her knee in the beginning,” Giraldez said.
Lucy Bronze fine after limping off during Barcelona’s win at Chelsea
Bronze’s injury was a fresh scare for England manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup.
Barcelona vs Chelsea: The return of Alexia Putellas?
Alexia Putellas returned to Barcelona training on Wednesday as the Spain star and Ballon d’Or winner nears her comeback from last summer’s ACL injury.
The midfielder has not played for Barcelona since season’s Champions League final defeat to Lyon.
“We have to assess very carefully what to do so that when she returns, she returns well,” said the Barcelona head coach Jonatan Giráldez.
“We will not take any risk with Alexia. The priority is to qualify for the final. As a coach I will not take any risk if she is not 100 per cent.”
Emma Hayes says Chelsea are ready for challenge of toppling Barcelona
Emma Hayes insists her Chelsea side are as ready as they can be to spring a Women’s Champions League surprise over Barcelona.
The Catalan club are enjoying a perfect Liga F campaign, winning all 25 of their games, and hold a narrow 1-0 lead in their semi-final tie with Chelsea after victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Regarded as one of the best women’s teams in Europe, Barcelona will be favourites to finish the job in front of a crowd of over 65,000 at the Nou Camp, with either Arsenal or Wolfsburg to come in the final.
Hayes, though, has backed her side to give their all against an opponent who beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League final two years ago.
Emma Hayes says Chelsea are ready for challenge of toppling Barcelona
The Catalan club are enjoying a perfect Liga F campaign, winning all 25 of their games.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies