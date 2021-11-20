Barcelona take to the pitch on Saturday evening for the first time under new boss Xavi Hernandez.

He was appointed at the start of the international break to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona taking just one win in the last six in La Liga, leaving them ninth in the table.

They face Espanyol in the derby at the Camp Nou this weekend, with the visitors two places further back and level on points with Xavi’s new side.

All eyes will be on whether the former midfielder can hit the ground running now he is in the dugout, with this his first senior job in Europe having been in Qatar for his only managerial experience beforehand.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Barcelona face Espanyol at 8pm GMT on Saturday 20 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on LaLiga TV and Premier Sports 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona are still without Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Nico, while new signing Dani Alves cannot play until January and Sergio Aguero is out for the foreseeable future as he bids to resolve a cardiac issue. Serginio Dest is a doubt too.

Espanyol are missing Keidi Bare and Oscar Gil is a potential absentee.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Garcia, Alba, Busquets, Pedri, F de Jong, Coutinho, Gavi, Memphis

ESP - Lopez, Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Morlanes, Darder, Melamed, Melendo, Embarba, de Tomas

Odds

Barcelona 3/7

Draw 4/1

Espanyol 15/2

Prediction

Could hardly be anything other than a fairytale return in the derby, could it? Lots to sort out but Barcelona must start in positive fashion under Xavi. Barcelona 2-1 Espanyol.