One of the most intriguing clashes in the Europa League last-16 comes as Barcelona host Galatasaray on Thursday, with both sides having fallen from their peaks.

Catalan outfit Barca are steadily improving under new boss Xavi, but they still are some way off being the powerhouse of previous years, sitting some 15 points behind Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Galatasaray have dropped even further; the Turkish side are 12th in the SuperLig, have won just three of their last 17 in all competitions and suffered through a five-match losing streak after the new year.

They did top their Europa League group however, ahead of Lazio, Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow, while Barcelona dropped down from the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 March 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Extra 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona did not register Dani Alves in their Uefa squad so the right-back is unavailable. Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are the other notable absentees through injury.

Galatasaray should have a completely full squad to choose from, though manager Domenec Torrent could make changes after a 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor at the weekend. Omar Elabdellaoui and Ryan Babel are among those hoping to return to the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Aubameyang, Memphis

GAL - Muslera, Elabdellaoui, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Kutlu, Pulgar, Babel, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu, Gomis

Odds

Barcelona 1/6

Draw 8/1

Galatasaray 21/1

Prediction

This should be a stroll for Barca across the two legs, but manager Xavi will want to get the hard work done as early as possible in this home fixture. Barcelona 3-0 Galatasaray.