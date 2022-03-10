Barcelona host Galatasaray on Thursday night in the first leg of their last-16 clash in the Europa League.

Xavi Hernandez has overseen a steady improvement in the Spanish team since taking charge, lifting them to third in the table in LaLiga and now seeing them installed as favourites to win this competition.

They face Turkish opposition going through a real season of struggle themselves, in the bottom half of the SuperLig domestically - but they topped their Europa League group so will still be confident of an upset.

January signings Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have already scored in this competition for Barca, while fellow new arrival Adama Traore picked up two assists in the two-legged play-off win over Napoli.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 March 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Extra 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona did not register Dani Alves in their Uefa squad so the right-back is unavailable. Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are the other notable absentees through injury.

Galatasaray should have a completely full squad to choose from, though manager Domenec Torrent could make changes after a 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor at the weekend. Omar Elabdellaoui and Ryan Babel are among those hoping to return to the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Aubameyang, Memphis

GAL - Muslera, Elabdellaoui, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Kutlu, Pulgar, Babel, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu, Gomis

Odds

Barcelona 1/6

Draw 8/1

Galatasaray 21/1

Prediction

This should be a stroll for Barca across the two legs, but manager Xavi will want to get the hard work done as early as possible in this home fixture. Barcelona 3-0 Galatasaray.