The Europa League has reached the last-16 stage after having a play-off to reach this point for the first time, with Barcelona having beaten Napoli to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

Out of the running a long time ago for the league title in Spain, Barca have undergone a resurgence under Xavi Hernandez and sit third in the table - but want European success this term all the same.

They now face Turkish side Galatasaray, struggling this year down in 12th domestically and a far cry from the force of old, despite winning their Europa group earlier this season.

Barcelona are favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the season, with the final being held in Sevilla.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 March 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Extra 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona did not register Dani Alves in their Uefa squad so the right-back is unavailable. Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are the other notable absentees through injury.

Galatasaray should have a completely full squad to choose from, though manager Domenec Torrent could make changes after a 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor at the weekend. Omar Elabdellaoui and Ryan Babel are among those hoping to return to the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Aubameyang, Memphis

GAL - Muslera, Elabdellaoui, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Kutlu, Pulgar, Babel, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu, Gomis

Odds

Barcelona 1/6

Draw 8/1

Galatasaray 21/1

Prediction

This should be a stroll for Barca across the two legs, but manager Xavi will want to get the hard work done as early as possible in this home fixture. Barcelona 3-0 Galatasaray.