Europa League action pits the favourites against an out-of-form opponent on Thursday, as Barcelona face Galatasaray in the round of 16 first leg.

Barca dropped down into this competition after finishing third in their Champions League group, beating Napoli in a play-off to face the Group E winners.

An upturn in fortunes has seen the Catalan outfit win four on the bounce and go eight unbeaten in all competitions, while Galatasaray remain unbeaten in Europe this term - but they have only won twice in all competitions since Christmas.

With the reverse fixture to come one week from now, Xavi’s side will be looking to establish a dominant position before heading to Turkey.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 March 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Extra 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona did not register Dani Alves in their Uefa squad so the right-back is unavailable. Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are the other notable absentees through injury.

Galatasaray should have a completely full squad to choose from, though manager Domenec Torrent could make changes after a 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor at the weekend. Omar Elabdellaoui and Ryan Babel are among those hoping to return to the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Aubameyang, Memphis

GAL - Muslera, Elabdellaoui, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Kutlu, Pulgar, Babel, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu, Gomis

Odds

Barcelona 1/6

Draw 8/1

Galatasaray 21/1

Prediction

This should be a stroll for Barca across the two legs, but manager Xavi will want to get the hard work done as early as possible in this home fixture. Barcelona 3-0 Galatasaray.