Neither Barcelona nor Napoli really aspire to be in the Europa League, but victory over the other across two legs will probably install either one as favourites to lift the trophy in May.

With the final set to be played in Spain, there’s an extra incentive for Xavi Hernandez’s team - who could hand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his full debut for the club. His last goal came in October for former club Arsenal.

Napoli remain in the title fight domestically, third place but just two points off top spot, and they’ll feel they have the quality and consistency to trouble Barcelona across two legs.

A positive result in Catalunya from this first encounter would really signal to the likes of Dortmund, West Ham or Sevilla that they are a force to be taken seriously in this competition, too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 17 February at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BT Sport ESPN. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Why is there a play-off round?

The new format of the Europa League, plus the formation of the Europa Conference League, means an extra round of fixtures before the last-16 stage. This preliminary knock-out round is comprised of the eight group stage runners-up, plus the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League groups who have dropped into this competition. The winners of each play-off tie progress to the last 16, to face one of the eight Europa League group stage winners.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Pique, Eric, Alba, Busquets, F De Jong, Pedri, Adama, Ferran, Aubameyang

NAP - Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui, Anguissa, Ruiz, Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne, Osimhen

Odds

Barcelona 1/1

Draw 27/10

Napoli 3/1

Prediction

Barcelona to slightly edge the first leg if Napoli don’t go full strength, setting up an intriguing return game in Italy. Barcelona 1-0 Napoli.