Barcelona vs PSG live: Champions League holders face Luis Enrique’s old club in heavyweight clash

Two Champions League contenders collide as Barcelona host defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in a mouthwatering clash of European heavyweights.

A pair of free-flowing, fluent sides will have designs on another deep run in this competition but must first navigate out of a league phase that has already provided a few shocks in the opening two rounds. It is more than a decade now since Barcelona secured their last Champions League triumph under Luis Enrique, who is back in Catalonia with the current footballing rulers of the continent and hoping to knock his former club off course.

Barcelona began their campaign with a hard-earned win over Newcastle even in the absence of Lamine Yamal. PSG, meanwhile, picked up where they left off with a 4-0 dispatching of Atalanta and can now say they boast a Ballon d'Or winner in the newly-anointed Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman misses out on a trip back to Barcelona due to a hamstring injury as one of a number of key absentees for Enrique to deal with.

