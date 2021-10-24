Real Madrid condemned Barcelona to their fourth consecutive El Clasico defeat as Carlo Ancelotti's side secured a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou.

Sergino Dest missed a golden opportunity to give the hosts the lead when he blazed a shot over the bar early on before David Alaba scored his first Real Madrid goal when he started and then finished a blistering counter attack.

Barcelona struggled to create any clear chances as they searched for a response in the second half and the visitors wrapped up the victory in stoppage time when Lucas Vazquez converted from close range following another swift break.

There was still time for Sergio Aguero to net his first Barcelona goal with seconds remaining, but it was too little too late for Ronald Koeman’s side as they fell to another damaging defeat.

Here are how the players rated at the Camp Nou:

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 5

Couldn’t have done anything about Alaba’s strike but will be disappointed he didn’t palm the ball away from goal as Vazquez made it two.

Oscar Mingueza - 3

Struggled in his battle with Vinicius and was thoroughly outplayed in the first half. It was no surprise to see him replaced at the break.

Gerard Pique - 5

Went close with a header but was exposed by Barcelona’s high line at times. Sent forward late on in search of an equaliser but had little impact.

Eric Garcia - 5

Made a good block on Vinicius early in the half but struggled with the movement of Benzema and Rodrygo on his side.

Jordi Alba - 6

Most of Barcelona’s attacks went down his side and he was able to create a couple of half-chances.

Sergio Busquets - 7

A classy display in the middle of the park, even if he ended up on the losing side. Played a couple of stunning passes through the lines, notably to Gavi and Alba.

Gavi - 6

Had some nice moments but, quite understandably, found it difficult against one of the best midfields of the modern era. The 17-year-old made life difficult for Casemiro on a couple of occasions.

Frenkie de Jong - 5

Struggled to find his rhythm and looks badly out of form. Taken off in the 75th minutes.

Sergino Dest - 4

Missed a crucial opportunity to give his side the lead. Looked more comfortable when moved back to right back in the second half, which highlighted the questionable decision to start him in the front three in the first place.

Ansu Fati - 5

Had more joy when moved out to left after he was kept quiet by Militao in the first half. Had a couple of sightings of goal but didn’t trouble Courtois.

Memphis Depay - 5

Always looked to play on the front foot, although the quality of his final product was often lacking.

Substitutes

Philippe Coutinho - 6

An encouraging second-half performance from the Brazilian - who added some drive and purpose to Barcelona’s attacks.

Sergio Aguero - 6

Scored his first Barcelona goal with a typically composed finished from six yards.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois - 7

Was largely untroubled in the Real Madrid goal. The couple of saves he had to make were straight at him, but he still handled them with the minimum of fuss.

Lucas Vazquez - 8

Looked set for a tough day defensively after Depay beat him easily early on, but grew into the contest and added Madrid’s second on the break after being pushed forward.

Eder Militao - 8

Like Vazquez - he was beaten easily by Fati early on but didn’t put a foot wrong after that. A commading performance alongside Alaba.

David Alaba - 9

Man of the match, and not just because of his first Real Madrid goal, which was taken in some style, first tackling Depay on the edge of his own box before sprinting 70 yards to get on the end of Rodrygo’s pass. The finish past Ter Stegen was stunning but Alaba was also excellent defensively.

Ferland Mendy - 7

A good display from the Frenchman on his first La Liga appearance of the season. Linked up well with Vinicius at times.

Casemiro - 6

A rare off day from the midfielder - who got caught on the ball on a couple of occasions.

Toni Kroos - 7

Solid as ever. Helped Real Madrid establish control with his passing on the left side, linking play between Vinicius and Mendy.

Luka Modric - 8

A typically silky display from the Croatian, who thrived when space opened up for Real Madrid following Alaba’s opener.

Rodrygo - 7

Although quieter than Vinicius on the opposite flank, was crucial in Madrid’s opener and played a lovely pass to Alaba with his left foot.

Karim Benzema - 8

Linked play superbly and flashed some lovely touches. Perhaps should have scored with a volley following Modric’s flick but Ter Stegen made the save.

Vinicius Jr - 8

Real Madrid’s most dangerous attacker, he gave Mingueza a torrid time and was a constant threat on the left wing.