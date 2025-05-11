Barca ready to bounce back from UCL heartbreak - Flick

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a blockbuster Clasico as the Catalan club look to take a huge step towards securing the La Liga title.

Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid and victory would be the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s gut-wrenching Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter at San Siro. With only three La Liga matches remaining after Sunday’s clash, the visitors will know that victory may be a must to have any chance of retaining the title and avoiding a trophyless season after a disappointing campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid have already been beaten three times this season by their fierce foes: Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous league Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s men 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup before fighting back from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.

