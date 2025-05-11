Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: El Clasico line-ups as Barca look to close in on La Liga title
Barcelona will hope to bounce back from defeat in their Champions League semi-final classic against Inter Milan
Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a blockbuster Clasico as the Catalan club look to take a huge step towards securing the La Liga title.
Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid and victory would be the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s gut-wrenching Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter at San Siro. With only three La Liga matches remaining after Sunday’s clash, the visitors will know that victory may be a must to have any chance of retaining the title and avoiding a trophyless season after a disappointing campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
Real Madrid have already been beaten three times this season by their fierce foes: Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous league Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s men 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup before fighting back from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.
Antonio Rudiger banned for six games after feisty Copa del Rey final
One person who won’t be eligible to play in today’s game is Antonio Rudiger, who was slapped with a six-game ban for some disgraceful behaviour at the end of the Copa del Rey final.
The match descended into farce as Real Madrid reacted angrily to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe in the closing stages, with Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez given straight red cards and Jude Bellingham sent off for dissent after the final whistle.
Rudiger was alleged to have thrown an ice cube at the referee, who Real Madrid hounded before the game, and received a six-game ban for “minor violence” against him.
The ban will extend into the start of next season; for the time being it won’t affect him, as the former Chelsea defender is out with a knee injury.
Confirmed Barcelona line-up
Barcelona XI: Szczęsny; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Gerard Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Olmo; Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha
Lewandowski and Balde are on the bench for Barcelona, who name the same side that started the second leg against Inter on Tuesday night.
Contrasting philosophies leave Barcelona poised to usurp Real Madrid in El Clasico
On 1 June 2024, Real Madrid further cemented their status as the world’s premier football club, winning their 15th European Cup.
Two days later, Los Blancos added the world’s best player to that Champions League-winning squad, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe seemingly destined to begin another dynasty in Madrid.
Yet on 11 May 2025, less than a year later, it’s Barcelona who have the chance to put the La Liga title out of reach of their old rivals, with a young core including Lamine Yamal appearing ready to rival Madrid’s new-era Galacticos.
And as they prepare for the fourth El Clasico of the season, the clubs’ differing philosophies have again come to the fore, with both showing signs they could be on the brink of a return to the continental dominance that they showed between 2009 and 2018.
Early team news
Robert Lewandowski could start for Barcelona after he returned against Inter on Tuesday, while left back Alejandro Balde may also return. Jules Kounde remains out, however.
El Clasico
Barcelona have had the beating of Real Madrid three times already this season and will feel confident they can make it four and extend their advantage at the top of La Liga to seven points.
Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous league Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s men 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup before fighting back from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.
Confirmed Real Madrid starting line-up
Arda Guler is handed a rare start fotr Real Madrid, replacing Rodrygo! Dani Ceballos is also preferred to Luka Modric.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Ceballos; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
Barcelona aim to put damaging Champions League exit behind them
A win today would be the perfect comeback for Barcelona after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan in an instant classic on Tuesday night.
They were moments away from a first Champions League final in 10 years, leading 3-2 until the dying moments of stoppage time, before falling 4-3 (7-6 on aggregate) in extra time, ending a breathless contest over both legs.
Here’s how it unfolded:
How Inter stunned Barcelona: from VAR controversy to dramatic late goal
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Today’s El Clasico is set to be another blockbuster: victory for Barcelona would put them another crucial step closer to sealing the La Liga title, with only three league matches remaining after today.
The Catalan side are four points clear of Real Madrid, who must close the gap to avoid suffering the ignominy of a trophyless season.
