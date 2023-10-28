Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: El Clasico team news with Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal set to start
Jude Bellingham makes his first Clasico appearence as Real Madrid travel to face Barcelona
Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season as Jude Bellingham gets his first taste of one of the biggest games in world football.
Barcelona won last season’s La Liga crown as they surged to their first league title since 2019 under Xavi. The champions are undefeated this season with seven wins and three draws but trail leaders Real Madrid by one point.
Madrid’s new signing Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 20-year-old England star will now take centre stage in El Clasico, which is not available on UK television, as Real Madrid look to get revenge on Barcelona for last year’s title win.
Xavi on the importance of El Clasico
“It is the game that everyone wants to play,” Xavi says, having played 42 times against Madrid.
“If we do well it would mean a boost in morale and confidence and we would overtake a direct rival. It is a very important match.
“Everyone wants to play. It is 50/50. There is almost never a favourite. In my experience, the Clásico is unpredictable
Xavi on Pedri injuries and Gavi development at Barcelona
Xavi on Pedri sustaining injuries from playing too much: “We will never know. It’s the first thing you think about, so many loads, games, but we don’t know. With Pedri we are on schedule. There is no problem with Pedri or with anyone.”
Xavi on Gavi’s development: “He has matured a lot. If I remember correctly, the first year he was sent off once and this year once. He is fundamental for the team and he is very passionate. He gives us soul.”
Xavi on Joao Felix breaking duck against Real Madrid
“I didn’t know that he hadn’t scored against Madrid,” says Xavi.
“It’s a good time for him to score his first goal tomorrow against them. Joao adapts very well to the position we want.
“It’s his ideal position. He’s not a number 9 or an attacking midfielder. I see him more as a second forward with freedom to create play.”
Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK?
El Clasico is not available to watch live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule - a law which dates back to the 1960s preventing football from being shown on UK TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm, in an effort to protect the attendances of lower league clubs.
This includes international football, which is why ViaPlay - who hold the rights for LaLiga in the UK - cannot broadcast the match on TV or online until they show a re-run at 5:15pm.
The re-run will be shown on ViaPlay Sports 2 and will also be available to watch on the ViaPlay website for ViaPlay subscribers.
Barcelona v Real Madrid lineups
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, I. Martinez, Gavi; Lopez, Torres, Félix.
Real Madrid XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius; Rodrygo.
Carlo Ancelotti on La Masia and its influence on Barcelona
“Fermin, Lamine Yamal... they are very good, but we also have youngsters who are spectacular.
“Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, they’re very young. Sometimes we forget that we too have many young players and many players from the Real Madrid youth system.”
Carlo Ancelotti: El Clasico is a special match
Carlo Ancelotti: “We’re motivated, it’s an important, special match. It will be the first Clásico of this season, but there will be more: The Supercopa, the return fixture, Copa, Champions League... this will only be the first one. And we’re in good shape.
“It is very important, but the season is very long and to say that this decides a league title... it’s too much. The season is very long, very long. It will be a very competitive league with many more games.”
Real Madrid squad for El Clasico
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.
Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni.
Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.
Jude Bellingham has no nerves ahead of El Clasico debut
"I'm really excited," Bellingham said. And does he feel the nerves? “No, not really. I've played a lot of high-pressure games. Maybe not one of this magnitude. I can't wait to see what the atmosphere will be like... If you can't get motivated for a game like this, where else would you rather be as a football player?
"I'm ready. I had a little tweak in the last game in the Champions League but I'm feeling good and hopefully I'll be out there and hopefully we get a good result... I just had a bit of fatigue, I've played a lot of games so far this season already."
Barcelona v Real Madrid predicted lineups
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; López, Torres, Félix.
Real Madrid XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius; Rodrygo.
