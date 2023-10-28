✕ Close Bellingham and Richards burst out in laughter during exchange after Real Madrid game

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season as Jude Bellingham gets his first taste of one of the biggest games in world football.

Barcelona won last season’s La Liga crown as they surged to their first league title since 2019 under Xavi. The champions are undefeated this season with seven wins and three draws but trail leaders Real Madrid by one point.

Madrid’s new signing Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 20-year-old England star will now take centre stage in El Clasico, which is not available on UK television, as Real Madrid look to get revenge on Barcelona for last year’s title win.

