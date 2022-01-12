Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.

There’s still no Ferran Torres for the Camp Nou team, as despite them registering the forward finally, he did not produce a negative Covid test in time to feature in El Clasico. Pedri is similarly out after testing positive.

A massive 17 points separate the sides in the table in LaLiga, Real top and Barca sixth, though they are unbeaten in the last six under Xavi.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Supercopa semi-final.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Barcelona remain without Pedri, Eric Garcia and Sergi Roberto. New signing Ferran Torres has now been registered but has not recovered from Covid in time to make his debut, while Ansu Fati is back in the squad after injury.

Real Madrid are missing Gareth Bale, though there is no confirmation of what his latest injury is. Everyone else in the squad is fit and available.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba, Nico, F de Jong, Busquets, Dembele, L de Jong, Memphis

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Barcelona 11/4

Draw 37/13

Real Madrid 42/41

Prediction

Xavi has overseen a gradual improvement and the return of a few players will go on making a difference for Barcelona, but it’s hard to see them getting close enough to Real Madrid in a one-off match for those upturns in fortunes to make an immediate difference. Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.