Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a blockbuster El Clasico on Sunday with Barca hoping to take a huge step towards securing the title.

Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid, with only three matches left after Sunday’s LaLiga fixture at Montjuic, and a victory would be the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter at San Siro.

Real Madrid will know they have to win to have any chance of retaining the title and stopping a trophyless season after a disappointing campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, which has already featured three defeats to Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous LaLiga Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s side 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup and fought from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a mouthwatering El Clasico.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

El Clasico will kick off at 3:15pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 May. It be held at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?

It will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Monthly or annual packages are available, with a monthly package starting at £15.99.

What is the team news?

Robert Lewandowski could start for Barcelona after he returned against Inter on Tuesday, while left back Alejandro Balde may also return. Jules Kounde remains out, however.

Real Madrid still have a number of key defensive absences with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy all out and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga set to be unavailable as well.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe