Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch El Classico in UK

Barcelona could take a huge step towards the title against their fierce rivals

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 11 May 2025 07:12 BST
Comments
Lamine Yamal is set to feature in another Clasico
Lamine Yamal is set to feature in another Clasico (Getty Images)

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a blockbuster El Clasico on Sunday with Barca hoping to take a huge step towards securing the title.

Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid, with only three matches left after Sunday’s LaLiga fixture at Montjuic, and a victory would be the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter at San Siro.

Real Madrid will know they have to win to have any chance of retaining the title and stopping a trophyless season after a disappointing campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, which has already featured three defeats to Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous LaLiga Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s side 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup and fought from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a mouthwatering El Clasico.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

El Clasico will kick off at 3:15pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 May. It be held at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?

It will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Monthly or annual packages are available, with a monthly package starting at £15.99.

What is the team news?

Robert Lewandowski could start for Barcelona after he returned against Inter on Tuesday, while left back Alejandro Balde may also return. Jules Kounde remains out, however.

Real Madrid still have a number of key defensive absences with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy all out and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga set to be unavailable as well.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in