Barcelona agree £235m Camp Nou and kit sponsorship deal with Spotify

FC Barcelona have announced a long-term partnership deal with the music streaming company Spotify, signing an agreement to make them the club’s Main Partner.

The deal will encompass a stadium rebrand, matchday and training kit sponsorships and a wider collaboration to bring “a world-class, new integrated Barca entertainment experience open to the city” with the Espai Barca redevelopment project.

Both the stadium and kit deals begin at the end of the current campaign, with the famous home ground to be rebranded as the Spotify Camp Nou from July. Reports have suggested the deal is worth around €280m (£235m) in total across three years.

The statement did not disclose how long the naming rights had been bought for specifically, but Spotify will adorn the men’s and women’s kits as the main sponsor for the next four years, starting in 2022/23.

Training gear will also feature the audio streaming giant’s name for three years.

Barcelona say the choice to give the men’s and women’s teams the same Main Partner sponsor is a push on both companies’ “commitment to cultivating and supporting diverse talent now and for future generations.”

Investment on such a large scale will boost Barcelona’s plans for a Camp Nou redevelopment, which is set to cost in excess of €1.5bn (£1.25bn) and which will leave them with a state of the art 105,000-seater stadium.

The Spanish club’s president, Joan Laporta, said:

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the Club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”

Spotify chief Alex Norstrom added:

“From July, our collaboration will offer a global stage to Artists, Players and Fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou. We have always used our marketing investment to amplify Artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale. We’re excited to create new opportunities to connect with FC Barcelona’s worldwide fanbase.”