Barcelona target cut-price midfielder after Premier League clubs reject two offers
The Catalan giants are scrambling for a short-term solution in midfield, with Gavi currently out injured, but rivals have grown irritated with their approach
Barcelona are looking for a cut-price midfielder deal, having failed in loan bids for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso.
The Catalan club need cover in the area but have a limited budget and do not want to overly commit given they will eventually welcome Gavi back from injury.
While long-term options may be preferred this summer if the budget increases.
Several clubs have nevertheless been left frustrated with Barcelona's approach, as they have been made proposals that just didn't suit them or their players.
Phillips and Lo Celso were high on manager Xavi's list but neither is happening. City ultimately received a better offer for Phillips from West Ham United, who were able to cover more of his wages.
The deal will also include an option to buy, although the London club may not be able to stretch to his current salary come the summer.
Barcelona have meanwhile repeatedly spoken to Spurs about Lo Celso, but the White Hart Lane hierarchy again felt they had only been made low-ball offers.
The terms of the loan and arrangement on wages were well short of what Spurs want.
Lo Celso himself is also enjoying his football under manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been transparent with the midfielder about how often he will play.
Barca continue their search and would prefer to do a temporary deal this month.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies